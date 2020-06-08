Students, alumni, community press Fairmont State to revers arts program eliminations

There's more pressure on Fairmont State's Board of Governors today from advocates and community leaders trying to save the music and theater program.

The board recently announced plans to eliminate the academic programs, citing high costs and low enrollment figures.

Current students and alumni organized a news conference Monday to express their support of the program.

Speakers said the university hasn't effectively explained its decision and demanded transparency from the Board of Governors. Leaders from the newly-formed group, Falcons for the Arts, filed Freedom of Information Act requests with the university to learn more about the reasoning behind the cuts.

“I’m just heartbroken,” said Francene Kirk, a professor of communication and theater. “I just hope the institution will be willing to work with us and reach out. We know this has been a difficult decision. We are not doubting that and we are not blaming them. But we are upset.”

The university released a series of infographics on social media outlining reasons for the cuts, but supporters of the programs said the numbers don’t paint the full picture.

The Marion County Chamber of Commerce and state delegates have backed the programs and urged the board to reverse its decision.

“A public-funded liberal arts institution abandoning these programs is not a viable option,” said Chamber President Tina Shaw. “The Chamber implores the Board of Governors to begin the conversations to start looking for alternative opportunities. Trust me, they’re out there. They are there. Let’s all come to the table and make this a win-win for all of us."

Current students expressed their concern about what will happen to their education at the news conference. Some have already told faculty they won’t return to the university next semester.

“Having to leave Fairmont State University, having to leave my family at home, having to start over somewhere, I just can’t imagine my life not being at Fairmont State,” said sophomore Franchesca Aloi.

Other speakers included various alumni, many of who are leaders of local school music programs.

Organizers say they invited members of the board of governors and university to the news conference. They say they didn't respond to the request.

Board of Governors Chair Dixie Yann released a statement Monday close to 30 minutes before the news conference:

"Over the past two weeks, we have listened, and we have heard the community's concerns as well as their outpouring of love and passion for these academic programs," Yann said. "We have also received and answered many questions about the decision to discontinue these programs and what that means to the cultural opportunities they bring to our campus and beyond."

The full statement is linked to the article.