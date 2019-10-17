Students at Nutter Fort Primary march in alphabet parade to help learn their ABCs

Kindergarten students at Nutter Fort Primary marched in an alphabet parade Thursday morning.

The parade consisted of children wearing a letter on a vest, and the vest included pictures of items beginning with the same letter.

Educators say the alphabet parade is a fun way to keep children active and interested in learning their ABC’s.

Kindergarten Teacher, Maria Bailey said "this is a chance for the kids to show off in a fashion parade how hard they've been studying the 26 letters and it's just a sense of pride and sense of completion."

Over 120 students participated in the parade.

