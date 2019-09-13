Students build and launch rockets at Tennerton Elementary

Several students at Tennerton Elementary got to build and launch their own rockets outside of the school.

Students grades 3rd through 5th got to experience NASA in a "unique" way.

Students got to learn more about science and learn more about NASA. Education specialist for NASA, Jess White, says that the rocket launching program inspires students to possibly work at NASA in the future.

"To experience NASA and hopefully learn that they can overcome any obstacles they may have and ultimately come to work for us..."

The activity was open for students in 3rd through 5th grade.