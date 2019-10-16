Students buy fresh produce from farmer's market

Taylor county schools provided resources to come to schools and give children the opportunity to get some fresh produce from the Preston Growers Co-Op.

Students were given $4 vouchers to pick and choose anything they wanted from the farmers market. Officials say the event is a wonderful opportunity for students to experience shopping on their own.

"A lot of students feel that food comes from the stores and they don't know otherwise how it is grown," said principal of Anna Jarvis Elementary, Heather Sinclair. "So it's pretty neat that the food that they are eating here at school, they are able to meet the farmers who are actually growing the food."

Officials say agricultural lessons had to be completed prior to shopping in the market. Students in grades Pre-K through fourth grade participated.