Students from Doddridge Elementary visit the Salem Center

Students from Doddridge Elementary got to do arts and crafts outside of the classroom Friday.

Students from Doddridge Elementary engage with residents from the Salem Center (WDTV).

They went to see the residents at the Salem Center.

The residents had the opportunity to interact and participate in crafting with the kids.

Organizers say having the students come visit is really important to the center.

"With interactions like this, the biggest takeaway for our residents, they feel loved, they feel important, and they feel like members of the community, which they are, and that's what this is really all about," director of marketing and admissions, Amanda Scott, said.

The Salem Center invites the community to join them for events. To see these events, you can visit their website or Facebook page.