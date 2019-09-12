College students have split opinions on vaping and e-cigarettes



Vaping is an increasing trend among young people, therefore it is a highly debated topic on college campuses.

Many students from West Virginia University and Fairmont State University say vaping isn't allowed on campus, but it still happens all the time.

While there are a lot of facts about vaping, opinions among young adults are still split.

Micah Smith, a sophomore at Fairmont State said: "I don't really see the issue with it because it's not like you're going to be smelling these disgusting fumes as if we were smoking on campus."

On the other hand, EMT and West Virginia native, Lauren Kwei says she used to vape but has stopped because there is a lot of unknown information about the products.

"The scariest part is that it's going to happen real soon. We're going to see more and more effects of this. And I just don't want my friends or my loved ones to be another number," says Kwei.

This debate on campuses has been re-ignited because the Trump administration is considering banning E-cigarettes and vaping.