Students give back the families in the area with "Good Shepard" program

Doddridge County high school students were hard at work putting together and handing out bags full of clothes, blankets, and toys for families in need.

The bags are all filled with toys, enough to help out 129 kids and 59 families, thanks to the "Good Shepard Program.

Working on "The Good Shepard Program" is a part of students responsibility in "Leo Club", a volunteer group.

Student Natasha Cox is the president.

"I feel proud, to be giving back to the community, in some way,"

The students worked with the county's family resource network staff.

They are responsible for assisting families in the area with day to day needs year round.

Their "Good Shepard Program" works similarly to an "angel tree".

Kids’ needs are written on the back of a lamb ornament and picked up by people who want to give.

"Community members sponsor the lambs, they turn all the stuff back into us, we sort them and distribute them," said Laura Dye, program coordinate for the Doddridge County Family Resource Network.

Of the program, leader says every year the families are overwhelmed with the generosity of the community.

"Families are overwhelmed, they're more than happy," Dye said "Everyone that leaves today is excited to go home and see what's in their bags, for sure,"

The experience is eye-opening to students when it comes to understanding family financial struggles.

"I know normally around Christmastime, a lot of families struggle in Doddridge County, so it's nice to give back," Cox said

Thanks to the work of these students, over 50 families will have gifts for their kids this Christmas.