Students give back with "Christmas Day of Fun" project

The halls of Genesis Salem Center, a healthcare a nursing facility, were filled with the cheerful voices of students from Doddridge County high school.

All a part of the annual "Christmas Day of Fun" students and their teachers help organize as a volunteer project.

Laura Lee Modesitt, a social studies teach at the school, says the volunteer project had only continued growing year after year

"It evolved, it evolved into something more- now we call it the 'Christmas Day of Fun',"

Modesitt says many students show interest in the medical field after graduation.

This means a visit to a local nursing home doubles as both a volunteer project and a learning experience.

"A lot of our elderly receive medical care daily, so if you're really gonna work in that career you need to have the bedside manner and the hand on experiences,"

Students went through the halls for several hours, visiting the residents and gifting them with a card, a stocking, and even a visit from a furry friend.

While visiting strangers can be a bit awkward at first, student Calrey Bunting said she quickly found that people are just looking for conversation.

"Stories, I've heard a lot of stories,"

Especially for those who may not often have visitors

"Most of the time these people don't have grand-kids or anyone who come visit them frequently," Bunting said "So this may be the only time that they get to talk to somebody, so it's great to be there and talk and listen,"