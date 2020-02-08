Students showcase art work to get their message across

Students a part of Proud Students Against Landmines (PSALM) showcase 'Be the Change' art exhibit at the Monongalia Art Center.

The art work portrayed positive messages about making a difference in the world and honored many individuals and organizations that have changed people's lives.

"The subject area that they have chosen to adopt is discourage of landmines," Perry Baltimore, the President and CEO of Marshall Legacy said. "Unfortunately landmines affect about one third of the countries around the world," he said.

Eighth grade student, Morgan Tenney, said thinking about what others go through is hard to think about.

"It's kind of sad when you hear that kids are having to walk and almost get killed having to walk through landmine fields just to go get water or food," she said.

Megan Strang, a fourth grader, agrees and wants others to be aware.

"Just because you don't hear about landmines doesn't mean that they're not a problem," Strang said.

The exhibit will be open to the public until the end of February.

