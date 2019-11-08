Students sing to veterans at ceremony

Students were shown how to properly fold the American flag this morning and also sang songs to honor veterans in the community.

Teachers say the event is important to teach students where their freedom came from. The assembly lets students show their appreciation for the veterans and all they have done for the country.

"I think it's important that we teach our children the history of that," said third grade teacher Tammy Daniels. "I think it's important that we teach them where our freedom came from. Why they're able to live and work and do things they choose to do that its not chosen for them."

Students grades 2nd through 4th participated in the event.