Students wanting healthier food choices at Fairmont State University

This is what prompted a Facebook rant by an anonymous source.

It states that the person would like to see more healthy choices when eating on campus and asks for any university contacts who would be able to help.

"I think id be better to have healthier snacks between classes and stuff because if I'm just eating chips all the time...I'd rather have a smoothie or a granola bar or something like that", said Fairmont State freshman Rachael Hunnell.

Hunnell agrees with the Facebook rant and said that its difficult to be a college freshman with all the work she receives.

This is the exact reason why she doesn't have time to go to the gym and work off the calories after a meal.

"Its really great that we have a gym, but most times I don't have time", said Hunnell.

Hunnell mentioned a salad bar in the cafeteria, also mentioned in the Facebook rant.

The post reads, "We don’t have any healthy options except a small salad bar."

Hunnell said that many students use the "small salad bar", but it is not restocked enough for everyone.

She even said that her friends often go off campus during meal times to find healthier choices.

"Some of my friends won't eat on campus because the food isn't the healthiest", said Hunnell.

Fairmont State cafeteria official, Vanessa Lawson said that the cafeteria has a suggestion box, and any student may also attend to Union Meeting and discuss their concerns with the head of the cafeteria and the school's President.

"If they don't like something, they do it at a Union Meeting, or Student Meeting, and they work out something and we add it to the menu if they really want it", said Lawson.

Hunnell admits to occasionally enjoying the more tasty and less healthy options, but still hopes to see more fruits and veggies come to campus.

"I think it'd be better if we had more of that type of food", said Hunnell.