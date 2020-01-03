Study claims engaging with the arts lowers mortality

The emerald green on the giant Hulk's skin immediately catches the eye as the transparent door opens to Counter Culture Concepts.

The Hulk is just one famous comic book character draped across the painted walls of the comic shop.

According to owner Ben Simmons, "art is expressive."

"It's how you express yourself whether it's writing, music, painting, or collecting. Art is an expression."

This coincides with a study published in the British Medical Journal, or the BMJ which found that people who engage with receptive art activities had a 14 percent lower risk of dying than people who never did.

About a mile up the street from the comic shop is a different house of art, the Stirrup Gallery of Davis and Elkins College.

The museum is home to artifacts dating back two million years from around the globe. It has everything from the largest whale tusks in the world, to original Picasso paintings, to swords used in the American Civil War.

The gallery's curator Mark Lanham says he appreciates all that art has done for him.

"Honestly when I came to school here... it's a liberal arts school they made me take art classes, and I'm a retired Marine, and I really didn't see the sense in it, until I took the art history classes, and now I wish I knew what I know now when I was traveling the world," says Lanham.

When finding the truth to this British study, there is truly no better place to look than Elkins.