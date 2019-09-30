Sue Guthrie sworn in as Taylor County magistrate

After spending 28 years working under the Division of Corrections and retiring, Sue Guthrie re-entered the workforce on Monday.

On Monday morning, Sue Guthrie became the magistrate of Taylor County. Pictured from left to right is Judge Shawn D. Nines, Sue Guthrie and Chief Circuit Judge Alan D. Moats. (WDTV)

Guthrie was sworn in as Taylor County's magistrate by Chief Circuit Judge Alan D. Moats and Judge Shawn D. Nines.

This moment was one Guthrie dreamed about and put in the work to achieve. She graduated high school in 1980 and received her college degree in Criminal Justice in 2017 from Glenville State College.

"I wrote to her and told her that I was so proud of her and that she was an inspiration, not just to her children, her grandchildren, or her extended family, but to all of the community, by one, showing that it's never too late to achieve your dream and it's never too late to obtain further education," Judge Moats said.

"She can be a shinning example to both men and women in our county to show that education is important."

Guthrie underwent magistrate training last week and officially began her new position after being sworn in.

The seat was formerly held by Robert Lee Bolton II who resigned back in August.

"I look forward to learning. I'm still in that learning process," Guthrie said. "I have found that there is something new everyday out there that you can learn."

Guthrie will serve for an unexpired term.

