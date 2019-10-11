Summit Financial Networks holds ribbon cutting for new company name

A local business in Marion county held a ribbon cutting today to celebrate its new name.

Summit Brokerage Services is now Summit Financial Networks. Several employees were at the event to celebrate the ribbon cutting and invited clients to answer any questions or cover details on the change.

"Been a lot of questions and of course our name is new now," said Senior Financial Advisor Phillip Burton. "So there's a tendency to think that everything is different but really most things are the same and there's very little effect presently on our existing clients."

Summit Financial Networks will offer the same services that they have offered for 30 years including financial planning and investment management services.

Summit Financial Networks is located at 1042 Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont.