Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care allow visitors

West Virginia nursing homes reopen for visitation.

In Monongalia County, Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care let families back into their facility with some stipulations.

Visitors must call in advance to make an appointment and are asked to go through a screening process when they arrive.

The screening process require temperatures to be taken and hands to be washed before seeing their loved one.

Guests are now given the option to spend time inside or outside.

Michael Hicks, CEO of Sundale said, he's glad residents are able to see their families.

He added, "As they leave we will escort them out. Clean the area then make room and then make ready for the next appointment to come in. We have appointments on an hourly basis."

According to Hicks, Sundale hopes to hold communal events in four weeks.