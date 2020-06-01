Sundale Nursing Home announces they're COVID-19 free

Sundale Nursing Home announced that they're COVID-19 free.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch made the announcement during Monday's press briefing

Sundale Nursing Home reported their first case of COVID-19 on March 22, 2020. The West Virginia National Guard helped administer tests on March 23rd and 24th.

Sundale Medical Director Carl Shrader said the nursing home had a total of 59 cases among residents and staff. Five residents died from COVID-19.

Governor Jim Justice ordered all nursing home residents and staff in the state be tested for COVID-19 in April.

Sundale was the first nursing home in West Virginia to report a case of COVID-19.

Crouch said he thanks the Shrader, Sundale Nursing Home CEO Mike Hicks and employees.

Governor Justice congratulate Sundale Nursing Home.