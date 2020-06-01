Sundale Nursing Home announces they're COVID-19 free

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV)-- Sundale Nursing Home announced that they're COVID-19 free.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch made the announcement during Monday's press briefing
Sundale Nursing Home reported their first case of COVID-19 on March 22, 2020. The West Virginia National Guard helped administer tests on March 23rd and 24th.
Sundale Medical Director Carl Shrader said the nursing home had a total of 59 cases among residents and staff. Five residents died from COVID-19.
Governor Jim Justice ordered all nursing home residents and staff in the state be tested for COVID-19 in April.
Sundale was the first nursing home in West Virginia to report a case of COVID-19.
Crouch said he thanks the Shrader, Sundale Nursing Home CEO Mike Hicks and employees.
Governor Justice congratulate Sundale Nursing Home.