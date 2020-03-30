Sundale Nursing Home residents feeling better after COVID-19 outbreak

Sundale Nursing Home residents are feeling better following COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing home, according to Admission/Marketing Director Donna Tennant.

Tennant says they continue to have the same number of residents with the virus as on Friday.

"Our residents are feeling better and we are trying to keep them happy at this time because we are all getting cabin fever," said Tennant.

Tennant says the community support has been amazing.

"Our staff are getting meals and our health care community has been helping us with supplies and right now we are on calm waters, we just wait to see what tomorrow might bring,"