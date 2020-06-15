Sunset Drive-In Hosts The Davisson Brothers Live Concert

The Davisson Brothers Band performed live at the Sunset Drive-In in Shinnston Saturday. The concert was the group's first in three months.

Social distancing was a main focus as concert-goers could sit in their trucks or in a chair in front of their car. The band is based out of Clarksburg and is a hit country music group.

The event was special for lead singer Donnie and lead guitarist Chris, who grew up going to the Sunset Drive-In as kids. South Harrison High School graduate and all-state football selection Landon McFadden also performed with the group.