Surprise birthday parade held for Bridgeport woman celebrating 80th birthday

The Harrison County community came out to honor a woman who turned 80 Wednesday.

A surprise birthday parade drove by Marge Hundley's home on Fairfax Drive in Bridgeport. The parade featured signs, banners, and even an impromptu performance in front of her house. Hundley said that she is thankful for the support the community gave her.

"These are all the most wonderful friends anybody could have and they really really surprised me." Hundley said, "It's just wonderful!"

Hundley also said that this is the greatest thing she's experienced in her lifetime. WDTV would like to wish Hundley a happy birthday!