Suspect in Alabama woman's kidnapping denied bond, must submit DNA sample

Ibraheem Yazeed, the suspect in the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard, will have to submit a DNA sample to prosecutors, a judge ruled Tuesday morning.

Lee County District Judge Russell Bush also denied a motion to reconsider Yazeed’s bond.

The State of Alabama filed a motion Tuesday seeking permission to take a DNA sample from Yazeed.

Yazeed’s attorney filed a motion last week requesting Yazeed be given bond and be taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The attorney said Yazeed was receiving death threats in the Lee County Jail and was in solitary confinement for his security.

In the response, the district attorney said Yazeed shouldn’t be allowed to transfer to Montgomery County because that is where he evaded prosecution in other cases.

A Nov. 8 gag order remains in place, which prevents the parties and “any potential witnesses” from speaking to members of the media or making social media posts. Multiple news organizations have since filed a motion seeking to lift that order, calling it “unconstitutionally overbroad.”

A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4 to consider that motion.

Yazeed was taken into custody in Escambia County, Fla., on Nov. 7. He was transported to Lee County several days later and made his first court appearance in Alabama on Nov. 10.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn at a convenience store on South College Street and was reported missing the following day. Her CR-V was found at a Montgomery apartment complex on Oct. 26.

Surveillance video and photos placed Yazeed in the convenience store at the same time as Blanchard A witness told authorities he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car, and an affidavit states blood evidence “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury,” was found in the passenger compartment of Blanchard’s 2017 Honda CR-V.

