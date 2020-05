The suspect involved in an ongoing murder investigation in Taylor County turned himself into deputies at the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. He is identified as 28-year-old Nicholas Padron of Grafton.

This information is according to a news release from the sheriff's office and Authority Sheriff Perry Palmer.

Padron was arraigned Saturday morning at the Monongalia County Magistrate for First Degree Murder.

No bond has been set a this time.