Swimming pools may not open due to COVID-19

Swimming pools are a great way to cool off during a typically warm summer day. With temperatures expected to be 40 to 50% above average next week, that may be something you’d like to do.

However, this year is not a typical summer. The status of many local pools are in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic and families are having to adjust their normal summer plans.

“I think it would be hard for a lot of families, they have kids that rely on those activities, like swim lessons or summer swim team." said Rachael Garner, a Bridgeport resident. "[My husband and I] both were involved with those things growing up, so that would be tough to not have any of those options.”

Lewis County and the City of Shinnston have both announced that their pools will be closed this summer. parks in many other places across our area have yet to decide. Monday, officials in Doddridge County are slated to meet to discuss their plan for the summer months.

Greg Cottrill

Director, Doddridge County Parks and Recreation.

“We are waiting for further guidance about the number of people that can be in a group which is currently capped at 25, and whether that’s going to change," said Greg Cottrill, Director of Doddridge County Parks and Recreation, "and we’ll use that information to make a final decision on whether our pool will be open or not for the summer.”

In Harrison County, Clarksburg’s city Parks Director told 5 News that they too will wait on guidance from the state level.

And it is possible that many pools may be closed throughout the summer.