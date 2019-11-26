Take Back Our Health aims to fight obesity through community-based projects

West Virginia has a big problem. According to an annual report by Trust for America's Health, the state leads the nation in obesity and comes in second overall for overweight adults.

The initiative is aimed at community-based programs that improve the health of West Virginians through every facet of their lives.

But a new state-wide initiative looks to fight back.

"The Take Back Our Health Initiative is through the Bureau of Public Health," said Program Coordinator Rachel Byrne.

"There are four different areas that they really wanted to target. Increasing public activity, lessening sugary beverages, increased physical activity in the workplace, (wellness in the workplace), and then smoking cessation," said Byrne.

The Bureau of Public Health staff partnered with organizations throughout West Virginia to achieve these goals.

"So, we've got the physical activity grant, so we are looking for opportunities to improve physical activity throughout the state," said Byrne.

That grant will be split into mini-grants, ranging between $1,000 and $5,000 to be given to local programs.

"There's really awesome programs that are happening around the state. People just don't know that they are in their backyards," said Byrne.

The goal is promoting programs that either need help setting up, or established programs needing the grant to continue their action.

"The idea is we bring in this small grant funding, but they bring in other opportunities to make it sustainable," said Byrne.

This is the inaugural year for the Take Back Our Health grant and submissions close Monday.