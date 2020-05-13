Tanning businesses added to W.Va. reopening plan

Tanning businesses will be allowed to resume operations in the State of West Virginia beginning Thursday, May 21, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday afternoon during his daily press conference.

This is an addition to the governor’s updated reopening plan that he unveiled earlier in the week.

Wednesday, Gov. Justice also told West Virginians they are running out of time to fill out their 2020 U.S. census.

“I tell you every day about be counted in West Virginia on our census. You hear me every day tell you that,” said Gov. Justice. “We are running out of time. That’s all there is to it.”

Gov. Justice says the county in the state with the highest response average is Wood County at 64.8 percent.

“That’s the best,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s not good enough West Virginia. You want me to tell it like it is all the time. Well, it’s just not good enough.”

Wednesday, Gov. Justice also reminded West Virginians that May is National Foster Care Month.

“There are so many out there that are hurting. They are not invisible. We see them. I want you to see them,” Gov. Justice said.

W.Va. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch says adoptive parents are still needed in the state.

Crouch says since April 13 foster care applications have increased and the hope is that they continue to climb.