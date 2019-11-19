Task Force Officers: Fairmont man sold heroin to undercover officers on two separate occasions

A Fairmont man has been charged after task force officers say he sold undercover officers heroin on two separate occasions.

According to the criminal complaint, 20-year-old Marquel Alexander met with an undercover officer on Oct. 31. He sold the officer heroin.

Alexander met with an undercover officer on Nov. 5 and sold the officer heroin, court documents state.

Officers say they obtained a search warrant for Alexander's apartment on Locust Avenue. During the search, officers found a firearm on top of the kitchen cabinet.

No one in the apartment at the time of the search claimed ownership of the firearm, officers say.

Officers say Alexander had a previous felony convictions for burglary and attempted theft from the Nevada Eight Judicial district court on Dec. 4, 2017.

Alexander has been charged with two counts of delivery of heroin and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

His bail is set just over $600,000.