Task Force Officers find drugs in Fairmont house, woman arrested

A woman was arrested after task force officers say they found drugs in her house on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, officers carried out a search warrant at a house on the 200 block of Fitzgerald Avenue. The person living in the house was identified as 34-year-old Keisha Culbreth.

During the search, officers found two sentry brand fire proof safes in the back bedroom of the home.

Officers say one safe was bolted to the wall in the bedroom.

Both safes were removed from the room and taken to a area so they could be forcibly opened, according to the complaint.

In the safe bolted to the wall, officers found several sets of digital scales, a large sum of cash, six ounces of white powder that tested positive for the presence of cocaine and 11 grams of fentanyl.

Culbreth has been charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Culbreth's bail is set over $150,000.