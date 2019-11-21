Task force officers find cocaine inside apartment, two arrested.

Two people were arrested after officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force found cocaine and packaging material in an apartment Wednesday.

According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment on Van Vorris Road.

Officers found cocaine and packaging material inside the apartment. Raymond Ficklin and Heather Snyder were the only people inside the apartment at the time.

Officers say Ficklin and Snyder were targets of the investigation, which indicates both of them were the sources of the supply of the cocaine in and around Morgantown

Ficklin and Snyder were charged with possession with intent of cocaine. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.