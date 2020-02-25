Tasty Tuesday - iHop's National Pancake Day

Bridgeport's International House of Pancakes was the place to be on this Tasty Tuesday. They have other things on the menu (remember when they changed their name to iHob to promote their burgers?)

But today, at this and other IHOPs across the country, the focus was on their bread and butter - rather syrup and butter.

"Everybody's hype today," manager Michael Mercadante said. "There's definitely a lot of good positive energy flowing through the restaurant. It's a lot of fun to be a part of that."

That positive energy on this Tasty Tuesday comes from the 15th-annual National Pancake Day at iHop.

Since 2006, the restaurant chain raised $30 million for its charity partners. The goal this year: $4 million for the Children's Miracle Network.

At Bridgeport's iHop, all proceeds go toward WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.

"In this community, I feel like when there's a need, everybody comes together to help support that need," Mercadante said.

Last year, they raised $18,000. Their goal this year is only $500 more, but the Mercadante was confident they'll reach $20,000.

"As we set these goals, the community breaks them," Mercadante said.

Other charities benefiting across the country including Shriner's Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Everyone who came in was offered a free small stack of pancakes. With a donation, customers could walk away with a raffle basket, t-shirt or coffee mug.

The young ones could get a balloon on the side of their pancakes. Those cheers alone are enough to make the hustle and bustle of this annual holiday worth it for everyone involved.

"Seeing a smile on someone's face, especially a little kid who has a good time and gets a ballon, that puts a light on their face," Mercadante said.