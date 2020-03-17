Tasty Tuesday - Coke and Float

Leslie Pratt started working at Weston's Coke and Float in 1998, cooking up some of Lewis County's favorite comfort foods and sweet treats.

Coke and Float is open for the season in Weston under new ownership (Photo: WDTV)

"I love working here," Pratt said. "This is like my second home."

Her daughter Kyra Toms is in her fifth season with Coke and Float.

This was her first job when she turned 15, but she's been here much longer.

"I actually grew up here," Toms said. "My mom, my aunt, my cousins all worked here."

Her mom got this job 20-plus years ago because of her, even though she wasn't born yet.

"I was pregnant with my daughter," Pratt said. "The previous owners asked if I wanted a job. So I got a job."

The Coke and Float is under new ownership this season and just reopened at the beginning of the month. Larry Porter is one of the new owners.

"It's just been a staple of the community," Porter said. "It's constantly been here. It's always been the same ice cream, the same food, and just a good establishment."

He said not much will change about the longtime favorite. There are plans to add to their menu though.

Since opening a couple of weeks ago, their new steak hoagies made by Linda have been popular. Their burgers are also good sellers.

But when the weather heats up, it's their cool treats that are in popular demand - especially after school.

"When 3:30 hits, everybody's here," Toms said. "Bus traffic, everything. They're coming."

Her personal favorite is the Mississippi Mud Sunday. It's loaded with four tiers of ice cream with marshmallows, hot fudge, brownies, and walnuts.

Despite undergoing ownership changes over the years, much about what the community loves about Coke and Float has remained the same.

"It hasn't really changed," Toms said. "We've kept most of the same things. People have been coming here for 20 years. We've tried to keep it homey and original. That's the best part."

As for why anyone would want to own a place like Coke and Float?

"It's pretty simple - everyone loves ice cream," Porter said.