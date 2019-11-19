Tasty Tuesday - Backwoods at the Belmont

There's a southern sizzle in a kitchen just outside of Downtown Fairmont.

Backwoods at the Belmont serves up Cajun cuisine just outside of Fairmont.

And despite what you see on the outside, you'll find on the inside a menu that would sizzle just as loudly in any Louisianna town.

Welcome to Backwoods at the Belmont.

A fold-up sign is about the only identifier you'll find outside.

Michael Core is the general manager and head chef.

"By the outside of it, you wouldn't think this was even in this location," Core said. "But you walk up to it, and it's like, whoa."

Core finds himself experimenting with new recipes every day, including his favorites that come straight from a New Orleans kitchen, even though he's never visited the Big Easy.

"I like flavor," Anything with cajun, you're going to have that spice, heat and flavor. The taste of it is amazing."

The jambalaya is one of the restaurant's signature dishes. It's a taste of Louisianna and New Orleans right here in the backwoods of Fairmont.

Don't expect this to be a quick pit stop.

It's been hailed as one of the area's best date night destinations.

That's the exact atmosphere they're trying to create.

"We want this to be the best experience possible when you come out to dinner," Core said. "We don't want the basic sit-down and get you out of here. We want you to sit down, relax and enjoy your time here."

This cozy cajun experience has been tucked away for more than two years now, serving up everything from the aforementioned jambalaya, to gumbo and New Orleans style sandwiches.

The staff travels as far and wide to get their ingredients, including multiple trips to Pittsburgh each month.

All of it is made fresh daily.

Don't leave here without having dessert. Give their pumpkin pie a try during this Thanksgiving season. Or, take a dive into their cheesecake made in-house by their pastry's chef Sara with her secret recipe.

While it's no secret what's on the inside, there aren't any plans to change the low-key look of the outside.

It's just their style.

"I kind of like that it's a hidden destination," Core said. "It's one of those little food-finds that you don't find all the time."