Tasty Tuesday - Beehive Cafe provides jobs for people with disabilities

Not everybody has fun at their job. Many wouldn't dare qualify a simple task like bagging cookies as fun.

Sue Jones of Fairmont isn't one of those people.

She works at the new Beehive Cafe located at the WorkAble Industries site in Stonewood.

WorkAble has provided jobs for people with disabilities for 50 years in the Harrison County area.

"We're people with disabilities and we enjoy our jobs," Jones said. "It's fun working here. You get experience in everything and learn how to work in the food department. It's just fun to do your job."

The employees prepare boxed lunch orders for various organizations in Harrison County and have a diner-style setup inside that takes you back to the 1950s. They started their operation in November.

They're given simple tasks they work meticulously to perfect.

We found Nich Anderson of Weston preparing pickles for future sandwiches at the cafe. He also keeps himself busy doing some janitorial work around the building.

As for the food here, his favorite item on the menu is something Sue is familiar with.

"Chocolate chip cookies," Anderson said. "There's good food, a variety here."

The actual boxes are prepared in the back. That's where you find Max Nicholas.

Nicholas can't walk and lives in a nursing home.

"Before I started working here, I would get out in my wheelchair and go back and forth in my wheelchair for exercise," Nicholas said. "We have a lot of people over there who get out of bed, eat, and go back to bed. I did not do that."

He now works here two days a week and has a job he takes great pride in as a perfectionist.

He built a wooden contraption at the nursing home that he brought to work at the restaurant. It perfectly aligns every Beehive Cafe logo he sticks to the cover of each boxed lunch to avoid producing a sloppy product.

"This is the first thing the customer sees," he said of the importance of his job.

What customers don't necessarily see is the hard work going into each and every meal here. It's work by people of all abilities who simply love their jobs.