Tasty Tuesday - Della's Deli

Among the pillars of the Bridgeport community are its sporting events.

Della's Deli has been offering fresh deli options for Bridgeport residents on East Main Street since June 2014.

If you've been to basketball, football or soccer game and visited the concession stand, you may have been tempted a good old fashion West Virginia Pepperoni Roll.

What you may not know is the hours of work that goes into preparing those masterpieces are preformed right down the street.

It's a family affair here. On this Tasty Tuesday, we found Jeffrey Perine and his cousin Emma Perine working behind the counter.

"I mean, we see each other at family dinners and stuff," Emma said. "But working together here, we have a good time."

Three generations of the family are involved in this operation, including Jeffrey and Emma's grandparents.

The family opened the deli five years ago to serve a need in the community: a place to buy fresh products downtown. That includes everything from those aforementioned pepperoni rolls to deli meats, cheese, and homemade chili.

Emma is a senior at Bridgeport High School. She also takes college classes and helps out during the lunch hours here throughout the week.

While the whole family dedicates time here, she'll tell you her cousin Jeffrey doesn't hesitate to put in long hours.

He comes in at 3 a.m. just to make those pepperoni rolls for sporting events.

"Sometimes you've just got to do what you got to do for the family," Jeffrey said. "We love supporting our local sports. We've been supporting them since Emma's dad played in the early 90s."

But don't worry - you don't have to wait for the Indians to hit the gridiron next to sample their pepperoni rolls.

Just drop in on your next lunch break. You name the sandwich, they'll make the sandwich.

Everything they make here, including those sandwiches, has an extra special family ingredient.

"It's made with love," Emma said.

For her cousin Jeffrey, there's one goal that stands above the rest as he serves his community and alma mater.

"We love to make people happy," Jeffrey said. "That's for sure."