Tasty Tuesday - FOP Mountaineer Lodge

The family at FOP Mountaineer Lodge in Nutter Fort keeps growing.

FOP Mountaineer Lodge in Nutter Fort has been here for 13 years, racking up its fair share of regulars who contribute to the family atmosphere.

Sarah Cutright has been here for around five and knows those regulars by name.

"You're not just another dollar or another customer here," Cutright said. "You're another smile and another story. You're family."

While Cutright's work-family keeps growing at FOP, her own family at home is, too.

She recently had a baby and is already back on her feet at the place where she'd choose to spend every Tasty Tuesday.

"This is my family," Cutright said. "I love my co-workers and my regulars. It's a good place to work."

It's also a good place to grab an affordable bite to eat, surrounded by the stylish and cozy decorations for the holiday season.

FOP stands for the Fraternal Order of Police. It's a nonprofit that supports police agencies and other community activities.

They really take pride in their breakfast. It's been hailed as some of the best breakfast in Harrison County and it comes with some of the biggest portion sizes.

Cutright sometimes has to warn her customers of those large portion sizes.

"They can't even order dessert because they're so full," Cutright said.

Kyle Rosencrance is the manager. He says the FOP always has to make sure it's stocked with to-go containers.

While the size of the plate is large, the size of the menu is just as huge. It has plenty of options for anyone looking to try something new. But it offers something different for all of those regular customers.

"We have many regulars of all ages who have been coming here for generations," Rosencrance said.

It's those regulars who only enhance the family atmosphere. Many take that family part seriously.

Cutright has found regular customers frequently asking how her baby is doing.

"I got a Christmas present today for the baby from one of the regulars," Cutright said. "She gave it to me with arms wide open with hugs. You like to be in that kind of place."

Continuing the holiday season on December 22, FOP will present carolers and free hot chocolate to accompany the decorations.