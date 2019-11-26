Tasty Tuesday - Hunters Helping the Hungry

Hunting for people like James Crowe of Harrison County is a lifestyle.

Hunters across West Virginia will donate deer they shoot this season to various programs focused on feeding their communities. (WDTV Photo)

"I've always said when my adrenaline quits pumping when I see a buck, that's the last day I'll hunt," Crowe said.

That adrenaline rush he mentioned is hard to replicate.

"That's what it's all about," he said.

On this Tasty Tuesday, Crowe is doing what hundreds of hunters do every year in West Virginia. He's donating the buck he shot in the morning to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program to give those in need a taste of a West Virginia deer.

The program from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources started in 1992.

More than 26-thousand deer have been donated, DNR officials said, amounting to 1.3 million meals for West Virginians.

"If you can afford to donate the meat to anyone who needs it, I think all hunters should do that," Crowe said. "It's one way of giving back to the people in the community who are less fortunate."

The DNR works with local certified meat processors like D&K Custom Cutting in Taylor County.

Hunters can drop off their deer at those processors. The DNR then works to donate the packaged venison to local food pantries.

"It helps the people who can't get out and hunt," D&K Custom Cutting owner Danny Casto said. "Or people with kids who can't afford stuff, it helps them out a lot too. It really helps a lot of people, it really does."

His processing facility has been associated with the DNR's program for roughly five years. Last year, it donated 2,500 pounds of deer meat. It's already on track to surpass that this year.

Hunters Helping the Hungry isn't the only program giving back to West Virginia communities.

While buck firearm season just opened this week, archery and crossbow season began in September.

The City of Morgantown started an urban hunting program in 2011 to help control the deer population.

Justin Hettick is one of the urban deer hunters.

"One of the things that we as hunters wanted to do early on that was very important to us was to give back to the community by donating this public resource back in a way that could be used by the needy in the community," Hettick said.

Every deer hunted in the city goes right back to the city.

Since the program's inception, the group of roughly 70 bow hunters has donated four tons of meat, the equivalent of 35,000 meals.

"Deer are a public resource," Hettick said. "The deer aren't mine or yours. They're ours collectively. It was important to us that some good could come out of this."

While they're giving back to the community, Hettick said the original intention of the program is also working. He said the city has data to show its deer population has been reduced by greater than 50% since 2011.

As hunting season kicks into full gear during this season of giving, hunters across the mountain state will take to the woods with their bows and rifles aiming to take home a trophy or feed a family.