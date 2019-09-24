Tasty Tuesday - JAG Beer Burger Bowery

After celebrating National Cheeseburger Day last week with the JAG Beer Burger Bowrey, we wanted to learn more about the fairily new Fairmont restaurant.

The JAG Beer Burger Bowrey opened in Fairmont in July 2018 and has since been serving up unique craft burger creations paired with local craft beer.

425 Fairmont Avenue has housed the establishment since July 2018. It's located below the JAG laundromat along the busy street.

The grill inside is fired up for lunch and dinner, serving up whatever custom burger recipe you can imagine.

You can also choose from their large selection of craft burgers with names like the Billion Dollar Burger or the Crabby Patty.

"It's fantastic I love it," said cook Josh Schiappa. "Easy-going people to work with. It's down to earth."

It's that down-to-earth atmosphere of the 32-seat restaurant they say sets it apart.

That, plus its wide variety of local craft beers.

JAG's onion rings are made with their own in-house recipe and the fries are hand-cut in the kitchen.

But Tasty Tuesday took us here for the burgers. Their patties are never frozen.

We found three of them cooking on the grill but they weren't for separate burgers.

They're all for one monstrous burger appropriately titled "The Monster."

It's one you'll want to take a picture of to remember because it won't last long on the plate.

But come hungry because this creation is, as its title says, a monster.

And of course, don't forget that side of fries.