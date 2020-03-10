Tasty Tuesday - Julio's Cafe

Sometimes, change is good.

Julio's Cafe opened in 1967 in Clarksburg and has been family-owned and operated since. (Photo: WDTV)

Other times, as the old saying goes - if it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's exactly the case at Julio's Cafe in the Glen Elk district of Clarksburg.

Frank and Virginia Iaquinta started things up in 1967.

And as you can tell by the photos on the walls here, change just hasn’t been on the menu.

"A lot of times you go into restaurants and don't remember the food like it used to be," said Costanza Iaquinta. "We want to be remembered the same way."

Costanza now has ownership of Julio’s with her brother Joe. They're the third Iaquinta generation behind the success of this well-oiled machine.

"We pride ourselves in the food tastes the same, just as good if not better than if were my grandmother or grandfather's 50 years ago," Costanza said.

They’re not just limited to their family’s old-world Italian recipes.

Their menu of 25-35 items also includes filets and fresh seafood. Until Costanza and Joe took over, that menu was read verbally. Incorporating a physical menu was one of the few changes they implemented.

If you’re in the mood for one of those fine dining experiences, their dining room sets the mood perfectly. It, like the food, hasn’t changed much over the years.

From the mural of Venice, to the fireplace once owned by Senator Jennings Randolph, and even the staircase beside the room that used to serve as the entrance to a speakeasy during prohibition.

But reservations are recommended; seats here are known to book up months in advance.

But the casual cafe is always open to anyone with any craving.

In an ever-changing world, sometimes it's nice to have consistency in flavor and relationships.

"That's a dying art - to really connect with people and continue connecting with them through the generations, ," Costanza said. "My servers have been with us for 15, 13 and eight years. Once you're part of this family, we pretty much look at you that way, including our customers."