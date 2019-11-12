Tasty Tuesday - Koin Coffee and Crepes

Residents in North Central West Virginia woke up on this Tasty Tuesday to the first snowfall of the season. The weather gave us a taste of what's to come this winter.

Koin Coffee and Crepes in Bridgeport takes its name seriously, crafting each creation with precision and a personal touch.

It was also our first chance this season to cozy up with a cup of coffee to warm up for the day.

The newest hidden gem of Harrison County offers its customers carefully crafted coffee beverages along with crepes.

It's all in the name at Koin Coffee and Crepes. It's a name that sounds simple, but their creations are complex and crafted to perfection.

Especially their coffee.

To them, it isn't just a drink - it's an art.

Ryan Hulmes is the manager and head barista

"It's a lot deeper than what people typically treat it as," Hulmes said. "There are so many more flavors than just toasty or rich."

They've been open here off Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport since April.

They chose the name Koin because they want to bring people together over a common interest.

"Koin is short for koinonia, which means community and fellowship in Greek," Hulmes said. "We want to culminate a rich community. "

They take their coffee seriously. Every cup is poured with precision. Every sip is one they hope is perfect.

"There's a variety of coffee that we feel you don't get anywhere else," Hulmes.

As for the second half of their name, the crepes - like their coffee - are made with an individual touch.

"We keep it simple because we want to make it versatile for all the crepes we do," Hulmes said.

The brunch crepe is their most popular seller. It's packed with peppers, bacon, cheese and spinach. Don't forget to top it off with sriracha sauce for that extra heat and finish it off with some honey.

As you turn up your own heat at home and look for a place to get your caffeine fix, consider the place where every bite and every sip will be one that's been thought out and extra tasty.

"It's locally roasted and it's fresh," Hulmes said. "There's a variety of flavor in coffee that we feel like you don't get anywhere else."