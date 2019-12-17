Tasty Tuesday - Ruby and Ketchy's Diner

Good love and longevity can be hard to come by in life. There's no shortage of either at a particular diner in Cheat Lake.

Ruby and Ketchy's Diner in Cheat Lake was recently recognized by the Food Network as the best diner in West Virginia. (Photo: WDTV)

Especially in one small wooden table for two.

That's where you'll find Jimmy Pugh.

Many here call him Uncle Jimmy. The retired coal miner turns 104 years young in February.

You could say he's their number one fan.

"Itouldn't be better," he said of the food. "Everything's got good taste."

He comes here three or four times a week. That seat has been his since the diner opened in 1958.

His meal is oftentimes on the house.

"I never make it to here without somebody putting an order in for Jim," he said of his fellow customers. "They buy it."

Jane Dinardi is the manager. Her grandparents, Ruby and Wilbur "Ketchy" Nicholson, opened the diner across the street from the old Morgantown Speedway.

Jimmy tells stories to anyone who will lend an ear about her grandfather.

"It just wrenches my heart when he talks about grandpap," Dinardi said. "He tells the customers stories. They enjoy it so much. A legacy that goes back to 1958 is hard to come by."

As for the food here, it's so tasty it was recently named by the Food Network as the best diner in West Virginia.

Jane calls her pancakes some of the best around. They also sell buckwheat cakes year-round.

Take a pass at the western omelet made with six eggs. It's one of their best sellers served all day.

They're known in these parts for their roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy. If you're bold, you can get it as a double-decker.

Don't forget dessert. Judy Kennison has baked here for 40 years. Each pie takes her a couple hours to prepare.

The customers keep her coming back here, especially one. She gives him a hug every time she sees him.

It's the family and welcoming atmosphere Dinardi's family has created here for decades.

"They're all our friends," Dinardi said. "Even out-of-towners - When they leave, they tell us they felt like they're part of our family."

While there's no shortage of love or longevity in this diner, the only thing it lacks is a dish Jimmy doesn't find Tasty.

"It's all got a good taste to it," he said. "It doesn't matter what you're eating."