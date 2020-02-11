Tasty Tuesday - Slight Indulgence

Suzy Warman has traveled to virtually every corner of the world to share a small part of the world ... with her Morgantown neighbors.

Slight Indulgence in Morgantown was established in 1983 by Suzy and JC Warman and offers some of the best wine and chocolate from around the world. (Photo: WDTV)

She opened Slight Indulgence in Morgantown with her husband JC in 1983.

Since then, they've invested decades as a family-operated business into learning about wine, chocolate and food to set themselves apart with their customers.

“You have to have knowledge about your product," Warman said. "You have to know it's good and you have to give good customer service. They're paying top-dollar for the things we have here. We respect that.”

The best wine and chocolate from all over the globe is assorted here.

As for the chocolate, surprise your valentine this weekend with one of their gourmet boxes of the sweet. There's even peanut-free, gluten-free and vegan chocolate.

They have a vast wine selection with bottles ranging from $7 into the thousands of dollars.

They’ve developed relationships with wine producers around the world since entering the business, and they know the business inside and out.

“We don't have any wine signs telling anybody what the wines are. We tell them ourselves because we know them," Warman said.

Inside their cafe, their soups and paninis here are popular with the lunch crowd. The cafe is surrounded by local artwork in a cozy setting.

Many of us say we want to give our valentine the world if we could.

While the globe itself isn’t for sale here, it’s just about as close as you can get to sampling at least a taste of the world.