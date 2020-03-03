Tasty Tuesday - The Gillum House Bed and Breakfast

Kathleen Panek's workload hasn't lightened much in the last 25 years.

The Gillum House Bed and Breakfast enters its 25th year in operation. (Photo: WDTV)

Neither has her attention to detail and quality.

That's kept people coming back to her bed and breakfast in Shinnston for the two and a half decades she's been in business.

In the mid-90s, she and her husband stayed at a b&b. She was hooked.

"I decided that's what I wanted to do," Panek said. "It's something that I could do even once I got to be ancient."

She transformed this home at 35 Walnut Street into the Gillum House Bed and Breakfast.

It was built in 1912. Troy Gillum, a longtime city leader and second Station Agent for the B&O Railroad Station, lived in the house with his family.

When Panek was in search of a house to transform into a bed and breakfast, this one stood out instantly.

"When I walked in the door of this house, it said, 'Stop looking. I'm yours,'" Panek said.

When visitors to Shinnston and the surrounding areas search for a place to stay, she wants to make sure their welcome is as warm as the one she received when she moved to the area decades ago.

That's why a visit here feels like a cross between a fine dining breakfast and a visit to grandma's house.

For proof of the quality Panek serves, just look at the layout of the table she sets for her guests in the morning.

Guests get the chef's choice for their breakfast along with a breakfast meat of their choosing.

Panek is the only person who runs things at the Gillum House. She's also the Shinnston City Clerk.

Most of the ingredients are grown and produced in West Virginia, some in the Gillum House's backyard.

But the coffee comes far from home, with options from upwards of 20 countries of origin.

Our cup of joe was Indonesia Bali Blue Moon roasted in the morning after she grounded it.

As guests take off, they can leave with handmade coffee mugs as souvenirs and some advice from the innkeeper who knows breakfast - and the state like the back of her hand.

"I know where things are," Panek said. "I know the state of West Virginia. When they're leaving me, if they tell me which direction they're going, I can tell them place to go and give them routings."