Tasty Tuesday: TJ's Greenhouse and Jerry's Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkins are an essential part of every fall season.

The versatile fruit is used as a decoration and key ingredient in several fall dishes you can prepare in your kitchen.

And yes, a pumpkin is a fruit.

All of these pumpkins sit along Route 33 between Weston and Buckhannon at Jerry's Pumpkin Patch.

It's part of TJ's Greenhouse and Produce Stand.

It's been here for about five years now, offering up fresh produce and colorful flowers.

They also just opened a new location near the Clarksburg VA.

Jerry Stout is the owner.

"It's been really good for us," Stout said. "We have a lot of people come back all the time. We have a good business here. We try to help a lot of people."

The highlight of any visit to a pumpkin patch is the selection process itself, especially for kids.

Jerry's Pumpkin Patch brings in hundreds of kids each year to experience the pumpkins big and small.

"It's just wonderful. The kids come and they just don't know how to act when they see these gigantic pumpkins. They want their picture taken."

Three gigantic pumpkins are the main attractions this year named Goose Pammy and Maverick.

Pammy was grown in Tucker County by Kerry Gross and weighs 1,200 pounds.

Goose and Maverick weigh 750 and 886 pounds respectively. They were grown in Philippi by Jeremy Biller.

Shanna Cayton works here and explained how growing a pumpkin this large is no small feat.

"It depends on the genetics of the seeds," Cayton said. "They need a lot of water. Depending on how large you want them to go, they could take 75 to 150 gallons of water a day."

If you'd rather make Apple Cider this fall instead of Pumpkin Pie, there are plenty of apples to go around here this time of year, all grown in Romney West Virginia.

But as far as fall traditions are concerned, few are as pure and simple as picking out your own pumpkin.