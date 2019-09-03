Tasty Tuesday: A Mountaineer football tailgate

Nobody does a tailgate like WVU football fans in Morgantown.

This week's Tasty Tuesday took us to Morgantown for the first tailgate of the 2019 WVU football season.

Fans took their spots in the parking lots the day before Saturday's 2 p.m. kickoff. Fans we ran into came from across the country.

The visiting James Madison University also had a presence in Mountaineer country for the pre-game festivities.

If you look hard enough, whether you're in the parking lot for the Coliseum, Milan Puskar Stadium or anywhere in between, you're bound to find someone cooking up something that suits your taste buds.

Some fans we found come up with themes for their tailgates. This week's visit by James Madison University meant the featured dish was a whiskey burger. Tthe fourth U.S. president drank a pint of whiskey every day because it was safer than water, the burger's creator said.

Above all else, most fans said the key to a successful tailgate is friendship and a favorite beverage.