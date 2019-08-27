Tasty Tuesday: Hearth cooking demonstration at Prickett's Fort State Park

They say that they can make anything here that you can in your modern-day kitchen.

Learn how cooking was done in 18th-century Western Virginia each week at Prickett's Fort State Park.

Without those fancy microwaves and toasters, of course.

Welcome to 18th-century Western Virginia.

Here at Prickett's Fort State Park, located five miles north of Fairmont in Marion County, you get a feel for the lifestyle back in the 1700s.

Plus you get a lesson in hearth cooking once a week here.

Cordelia Spencer is the historic interpreter who specializes in the craft.

"It's interesting to see the different ways they fixed food, the different things they would've done and how they would've been eating," Spencer said.

While the food is being prepared in that dutch oven, Spencer gives guests a history lesson.

Scotch eggs and a green bean salad were on this week's menu.

The scotch eggs consist of a hard-boiled egg, coated in sausage. They're rolled in flower and dipped in an egg wash before being coated with bread crumbs.

They then head to the dutch oven to cook for an hour to 90 minutes.

As for just how different this style of cooking is?

"In a lot of ways, it's different, but a lot of ways, it's the same," Spencer said. "It takes longer to get your fire going; you can't just go throw something in the microwave as you can now. It takes a little bit longer and you have to pay a little more attention to what you're doing."

They can't feed the public the food they prepare here, but they can serve up a history lesson and a course in adapting to the times.

The menu here continues to change and grow as the staff experiments with different recipes.

As for modern dishes, Spencer says there's no challenge she can't overcome.

"I think I could do anything here that you could do today," Spencer said. "I have the dutch oven to bake with, a skillet, a rotisserie that I can roast meat with and a pot to cook in. Basically, anything you can do at home, I can do now."