Tasty Tuesday: Pickens General Store and Cafe

Mary Pickens has always dreamed of operating her own restaurant.

The Pickens General Store and Cafe opened near Pricketts Fort State Park over the summer.

"It gives me hope to get up every morning," she said.

Her dream is now a reality at the Pickens General Store and Cafe.

"I just want to make people happy."

The road to get here was a bumpy one for her, but since opening two months ago in Marion County, she can't imagine doing anything else.

"I had been off work for a little while, I've had two strokes, I have a bad back and a couple of bad knees," Pickens said. "But I got tired of just sitting at home. So I opened up this little restaurant."

The drive to this little restaurant is simple. It's on the way to Pricketts Fort State Park and just across the street from Sweet Memories Antique and Gabe's.

On the inside, Pickens aims to give off the vibe of an old-time country general store.

They've got a little bit of everything on their menu - Everything from burgers, fries, onion rings and milkshakes.

When we visited, fresh peaches were also available. They were grown right in Pickens' backyard.

But we stopped by in particular for their signature offering ... the foot-long hot dog.

It can come complete with mustard and onions along with their mild or hot sauce.

For Pickens, opening this intimate restaurant goes beyond just serving up delicious home-cooking.

"It means I can be productive in the real world again," Pickens said. "It makes me feel like I am somebody now."