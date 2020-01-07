Tasty Tuesday: The Coffeehouse in Weston

The Coffeehouse in Weston is the city's new and only coffee shop.

It opened on the corner of East 4th and North Main last month.

The operation is simple, just like their mission.

"Our main focus isn't making money," manager Daniel Cooley said. "Our main focus is building the community and loving on people."

Their physical building didn't look like it does today until recently.

Hope's Point Baptist Church bought the building a couple of years ago to restore it into a coffee house for the community.

Dan Vaughn is the church's pastor.

"I want this to be a place where you and I can come in, have a cup of coffee and conversation together, and realize we're more alike than we are unalike," Vaughn said.

They're taking their interest in coffee to the next level later this year.

A group of employees is partnering with their coffee bean distributor to travel to Colombia, South America.

They'll volunteer at a school in the town of Supata and see firsthand where their coffee beans originate.

"We could have a part in every step of the process," Cooley said. "That's something we enjoyed the idea of and wanted to take advantage of."

At home, they're committed to their mission of being a true part of the community.

They want this to be a destination, not just a pitstop.

"We don't necessarily want people to come, get coffee, and leave," Cooley said. "We want people to have meetings or just catch up with a friend."

Their hours slowly expand as they get off the ground and soon their menu will too. You can soon get homemade donuts here, too.