Tasty Tuesday: The West Fork Eatery

There is no shortage of eggs cracking or crepe toppings in one Weston kitchen.

The West Fork Eatery is serving up a breakfast and lunch option for Downtown Weston daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Photo: WDTV)

As for a breakfast option open daily in the city, including on the weekends, there was a shortage.

That's no longer the case.

The West Fork Eatery opened in downtown earlier this month.

It's located on Second Street just blocks away from the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, Weston's most famous attraction.

Anna Cardelli is the owner.

She moved to Weston a year ago from Colorado.

"Obviously I saw a need for it," Cardelli said. "We don't have anything open on the weekends. We definitely needed a breakfast place and something with good food in Weston. This particular restaurant and this location was the right time and right place. Weston has a lot of good stuff going on."

It's not just breakfast items here, either.

Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, the Lewis County restaurant also has a wide variety available for lunch, including sandwiches, soups, and salads.

But one of its signature dishes requires a little babysitting.

It's a Dutch baby. Essentially - a German pancake.

It includes flour, eggs, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. The chef whisks it around before he pours the mixture into a pan. It sits in the oven for about 15 minutes where it rises like a soufflé. The chef quickly removes it from the oven when the edges are cooked just right and puts it on a plate. He tops it off with a few lemon slices for a sweet and fulfilling breakfast.

As for that creative sign outside the restaurant, its origin is simple.

"My 12-year-old actually drew it on her iPhone," Cardelli said. "I took the image to a local metal worker and we worked together to come up with the sign. We thought it was cute and clever."

A cute and clever addition to the outside with creative culinary creations on the inside, The West Fork Eatery is a welcome addition to Downtown Weston.