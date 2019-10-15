Tasty Tuesday: Winnie's

It's a modern look with a nutritious, fulfilling and healthy menu.

Winnie's introduced a new way to eat healthy in Bridgeport in April. (WDTV Photo)

Welcome to Winnie's on East Main Street in Bridgeport. Doors here first opened April 1.

Brandi Post is the owner. She had the perfect picture painted in her head for what she wanted when she decided she wanted to create the restaurant.

"I had in my head exactly what I wanted and the mindset of what I wanted, and how I wanted to attract clients," Post said. "I wanted a clean, very modern cafe."

She also owns Main Street Fitness right next door.

Winnie's menu serves up a variety of healthy options packed with nutrients and savory flavors. The menu giving you a great way to refuel after a workout or just have an appetizing lunch.

On the drink menu, there's a variety of protein shakes, smoothies, coffee, tea, and freshly squeezed lemonade.

For Post, the dream of opening a restaurant wasn't something she always had in the back of her mind.

"I never had the dream to open up something like this, but after opening up Main Street Fitness, I kind of got the drive to open something else," Post said. "That's when I had faith and opened this up."

The name of her newest business has a special place in her heart.

"I recently lost both my grandmother and grandfather," Post said. "I was inspired by both of them to open up this. My grandmother's nickname is Winnie."

The most popular menu offering here includes the loaded egg in a hole bagel. It's a nutrient-rich bagel featuring a fresh farm egg, cheese, and avocados.

But new to the menu this month is the roasted red pepper tomato soup and pesto grilled cheese.

There's something tasty on the menu here for everyone, and yes, there are even desserts for your sweet tooth.

"We really try to reach out to a lot of the community and welcome anyone through the doors," Post said.