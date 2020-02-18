Tasty Tuesday - Paco's Tacos

It was a favorite pit stop for people in Ritchie County for years. Now, the building is empty and the old sign is faded.

Paco's Tacos is back in Ritchie County in a new location after its roadside taco wagon became a favorite pit stop for residents in recent years. This dish is the chicken fajita burrito. (Photo: WDTV)

But Paco's Tacos wasn't gone for long.

It's back in Pennsboro in grand fashion, next to the Save-A-Lot grocery store, a short journey down the road from its old location.

Larry Rodriguez owns the restaurant. His family has been in the business since 1972. After opening restaurants in the Chicagoland area, he moved to Florida with his dad to expand their business.

But he sold his restaurant in 2000 to get into the construction business.

In 2010, he moved to West Virginia to retire. Or so he thought.

"We saw there weren't very many restaurants in their small town here," Rodriguez said. "We wanted to offer a variety of things to people in West Virginia, mainly Pennsboro."

So, he started operating that roadside taco wagon on the weekends in August 2013.

Then, in 2018, he retired again.

Or so he thought.

He moved into his new space last year. With some local help, he hand-carved every piece of wood in the building, from the bar counter to the booths built into the structure.

"Some work isn't work if you enjoy it," Rodriguez said.

Billie Lipscomb visited the old taco stand as much as she could. One day, she stumbled upon the new location with a 'Grand Opening' sign out front.

"I knocked and a woman inside let me in," Lipscomb said. "She let me in and said, 'We're having a grand opening.' I said, 'I'm coming.'"

She, like others in the area, was shocked when the roadside taco wagon closed down.

When she and her daughter Amy Myer heard Paco's Tacos reopened, they had to come back.

"The food is great, the atmosphere is great, and they have the best guacamole ever," Myer said.

In the kitchen, that guacamole is made from scratch every day. So are the beans. It takes them two and a half hours every morning to perfectly refry them.

"We don't like to buy anything pre-made," Rodriguez said.

The full menu is so much more than tacos and traditional Mexican food. They also offer American favorites including smoked chicken, ribs and hand-cut steaks.

The Mexican offerings are all family recipes.

"My parent's original menu had 72 items on it," Rodriguez said. "What we have on my menu are my favorites."

Paco's Tacos has come a long way from their original location on the side of the road, even though that journey took them just a short drive away from where it all began.