Tasty Tuesday - Quencher's Pub at Canaan Valley Ski Resort

The beautiful sights of Canaan Valley Ski Resort peak at this time of year.

Canaan Valley Ski Resort offers comfort food crafted with their chef's creative minds for skiers and snowboarders after they get off the slopes.

So does the workload for the army of chefs inside the kitchen at the resort's Quenchers Pub, like Richard Jordan.

His journey here started on Labor Day 1976. His sister worked here when he was in high school.

"Their dishwasher didn't show up, so she called and asked if I would wash dishes," Jordan said. "That's basically how I got started. I got started in this kitchen here."

That was the beginning of a long career for Jordan. He's moved away from the area several times but always seems to find his way back to Tucker County.

Now, he's one of the craftsmen behind some of these creations. He explained one of his signature dishes.

"I've taken a baked potato and hollowed it out," he said while holding the plate. "I stuffed it with beef stew, topped with an herb demi and blue cheese crumbles"

They focus on going above and beyond when it comes to comfort food, including a good Philly Cheesesteak.

Chef Brendan Roetzel cooked that up for us on this Tasty Tuesday.

"That's usually what I eat," he said. "It's my go-to thing."

Roetzel actually spends his summers working at fine dining restaurants in South Dakota.

But he spends winters here at Canaan Valley where he enjoys a different style of cooking.

"To be able to come out here to Quenchers Pub and do simple, but good pub food is absolutely a different venue," Roetzel said.

If you want to venture out a little after skiing, you can take a short drive over to nearby Blackwater Falls to see Chef Brandon Hallem at the Smokehouse for more comfort food, including enormous ribs.

One he showed our camera was smoked for some 15 hours.

But their deluxe pork sandwich with pulled pork, brisket, and onion rings.

"It's one of those items that when it makes its way across the dining room, it really catches people's attention," Hallem said.

So, if you're a pro or a beginner on the slopes here, take comfort in knowing comfort food is only a mountain ride away.