Tax Day delayed, two more months to file

April 15th would normally be the day to file your tax return, but that date has been delayed.

"I have now instructed our tax commissioner, Dale Steager, to extend the West Virginia income tax filing and payment deadline until July 15th," said Governor Jim Justice during his state address on March 25th.

West Virginia's new tax day falls inline with the national deadline.

"Hopefully by that time we will have people getting back to their lives," said President Donald Trump during a briefing on March 20th.

West Virginia Tax Department staff say this new deadline will not slow the pace for refunds. They are still processing state refunds daily.

"There are no other changes, you can still file electronically, you can still file physically," said Matthew Irby, the director of the Tax Account Administration.

Free tax filing services are still open and operating, allowing you to easily file 1040-EZ forms for free.

"If they are prepared to file and if they are prepared to pay then go ahead and do it. It is sometimes easier to get things behind you. But if you do not, there are no [additional] penalties," said Irby.

The former Tax Day falls on the same day many Americans are expected to receive their economic stimulus checks.

"If you do not receive them by Wednesday, on Wednesday we will be launching at irs.gov click on irs.gov go to 'get your payment,'" said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a press conference on April 13th.

With the fluctuation of money comes confusion and opportunity for scammers.

West Virginia State Tax Department staff warn of phone and e-mail scams targeting people waiting for their stimulus checks.

